SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Bought by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,536,000 after buying an additional 131,844 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 79,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,315,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $280,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2,550.0% during the third quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $117.76 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $116.15 and a 12-month high of $133.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.18.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

