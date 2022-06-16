American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,003 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 849 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,402 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,599 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 22,900 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $146.22 on Thursday. American Express has a one year low of $143.25 and a one year high of $199.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.84%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.89.

American Express Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.