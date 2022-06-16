EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 593 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 15,734,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,289,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069,495 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,124,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,188,000 after acquiring an additional 168,806 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,533,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,671,000 after acquiring an additional 55,790 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $276,925,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 41,968.9% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,865,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,933,000 after buying an additional 2,858,922 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $57.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.66. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $84.85.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 20.78%. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.85%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SSNC shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.25.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

