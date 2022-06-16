EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,989 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 545.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock opened at $198.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.88. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.41 and a 12 month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

