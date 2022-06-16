EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $60,000 in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,354,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $369,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LDEM opened at $48.22 on Thursday. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $46.13 and a 12 month high of $65.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.20.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.408 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

