V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.43 Million Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 559,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,440,000 after buying an additional 125,754 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 125,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,596,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares during the period. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $64.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.82. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.81 and a 52-week high of $74.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.72.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $340.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.21 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

In related news, Director Blackford F. Brauer acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.85 per share, for a total transaction of $329,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,127.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

