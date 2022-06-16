W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $904,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,411,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 4.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities raised W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $474.00 to $449.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $511.38.

In other news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total value of $238,446.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,715,955.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total transaction of $882,003.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,473,539.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,762 shares of company stock valued at $7,252,245 in the last 90 days. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $473.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $490.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $494.11. The company has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $391.16 and a 12 month high of $529.91.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $0.91. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 53.07%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.67%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

