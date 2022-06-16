Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth about $23,736,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 191.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 229,213 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $391,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,574,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 237.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 516,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after buying an additional 363,393 shares during the period. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SOFI opened at $5.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 5.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 0.84. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.65.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.32% and a negative return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $321.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.99 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SOFI. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.04.

In other SoFi Technologies news, Director Harvey M. Schwartz acquired 53,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $299,065.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 283,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.79 per share, with a total value of $105,165.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,212,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,028,015.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 204,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,958. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

