EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,244 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,164 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.90.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total transaction of $5,493,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,723. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $203.11 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.24 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 633.02%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.35%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

