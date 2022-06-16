ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.57

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.57 and last traded at $21.20, with a volume of 508972 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.25.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.14.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 377.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 85,122.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

