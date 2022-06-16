Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Shares Up 8.3%

Bri-Chem Corp. (TSE:BRY – Get Rating) traded up 8.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.95 and last traded at C$0.91. 136,558 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 71,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.84.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.41. The firm has a market cap of C$19.63 million and a P/E ratio of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.86, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$23.54 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bri-Chem Corp. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bri-Chem Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of oilfield chemicals for the oil and gas industry in North America. The company supplies, blends, and packages drilling fluid products in various weights and clays, lost circulation materials, chemicals, and oil mud products.

