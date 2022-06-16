Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Has $377,000 Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,212,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,885,239,000 after buying an additional 567,169 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,461,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,216,472,000 after acquiring an additional 617,023 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,280,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,195,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,939 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,989,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,424,000 after acquiring an additional 444,154 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,815,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,988,000 after acquiring an additional 362,696 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB opened at $105.27 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.21 and a 1 year high of $118.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.26.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

