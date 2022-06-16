Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Takes Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $636,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $1,717,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 202.1% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 209.1% in the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 79,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,386,000 after purchasing an additional 53,442 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

ISRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.41.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $196.13 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.81 and a 12 month high of $369.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $237.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.07. The company has a market cap of $70.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.26.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.