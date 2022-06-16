Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Loop Capital from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BRZE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Braze from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Braze from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.64.

NASDAQ BRZE opened at $33.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.48. Braze has a 12 month low of $27.09 and a 12 month high of $98.78.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas A. Pepper acquired 175,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.37 per share, with a total value of $6,546,065.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 5,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $187,382.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,533,750.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 308,867 shares of company stock worth $11,554,072 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Braze by 50,225.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $324,000. 23.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

