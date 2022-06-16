Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Paychex by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,895,918,000 after acquiring an additional 553,659 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,915,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,431,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,358,000 after purchasing an additional 390,518 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Paychex by 344.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 434,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,352,000 after purchasing an additional 337,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 685,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,632,000 after purchasing an additional 238,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX opened at $117.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.20. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.73 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The company has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 84.27%.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.21.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

