Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 1,465,172 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) by 74.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,443,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,465,172 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $90,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 403.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PAGS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.31.

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $11.82 on Thursday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $61.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day moving average is $18.64.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $579.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.40 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

