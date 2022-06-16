TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Short Interest Down 22.4% in May

TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 226,400 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the May 15th total of 291,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 205.8 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TMXXF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TMX Group from C$163.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on TMX Group from C$139.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.29.

Get TMX Group alerts:

OTCMKTS TMXXF opened at $102.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.98. TMX Group has a twelve month low of $95.32 and a twelve month high of $116.38.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.