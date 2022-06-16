Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Short Interest Down 23.5% in May

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the May 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Several research firms have commented on TMSNY. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Temenos from CHF 111 to CHF 95 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Temenos from CHF 110 to CHF 100 in a report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Temenos from CHF 135 to CHF 125 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Temenos from CHF 93 to CHF 84.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Temenos from CHF 87 to CHF 89 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Temenos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.70.
OTCMKTS:TMSNY opened at $78.13 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.76. Temenos has a 52 week low of $71.29 and a 52 week high of $168.98.
About Temenos (Get Rating)
Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Temenos (TMSNY)
- Home Depot May Have Value In The Long Term:
- A Game-Changing Deal For Blink Charging
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.