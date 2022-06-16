Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Short Interest Down 23.5% in May

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the May 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several research firms have commented on TMSNY. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Temenos from CHF 111 to CHF 95 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Temenos from CHF 110 to CHF 100 in a report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Temenos from CHF 135 to CHF 125 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Temenos from CHF 93 to CHF 84.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Temenos from CHF 87 to CHF 89 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Temenos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.70.

Get Temenos alerts:

OTCMKTS:TMSNY opened at $78.13 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.76. Temenos has a 52 week low of $71.29 and a 52 week high of $168.98.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.6048 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th.

About Temenos (Get Rating)

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.