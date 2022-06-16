Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Short Interest Update

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLPFY opened at $148.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.70. Teleperformance has a 12-month low of $144.35 and a 12-month high of $229.47.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a $1.4896 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd.

A number of research firms recently commented on TLPFY. Societe Generale upgraded Teleperformance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Teleperformance to €425.00 ($442.71) in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.50.

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers integrated business services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services & D.I.B.S. and Specialized Services. It offers customer care, technical support, digital platform, consulting, customer acquisition, and data analysis services.

