Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Short Interest Update

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TLPFY opened at $148.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.70. Teleperformance has a 12-month low of $144.35 and a 12-month high of $229.47.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a $1.4896 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd.
About Teleperformance (Get Rating)
Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers integrated business services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services & D.I.B.S. and Specialized Services. It offers customer care, technical support, digital platform, consulting, customer acquisition, and data analysis services.
