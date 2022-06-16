Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Trading 3.7% Higher

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $66.40 and last traded at $66.36. 726 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 425,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.99.

AAWW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.70 and a 200-day moving average of $78.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.40. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. Atlas Air Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 16.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 9,975 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $882,288.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 30,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 425.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 18,603 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 73,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after buying an additional 30,425 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $709,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

