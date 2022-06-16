American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Trading Down 8.1%

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) shares traded down 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.63 and last traded at $3.65. 2,757 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,324,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.

AMWL has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of American Well in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Guggenheim started coverage on American Well in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.89.

The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average is $4.33.

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $64.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.94 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 79.91% and a negative return on equity of 16.72%. American Well’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Kurt Knight sold 24,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $101,370.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,503,229 shares in the company, valued at $6,208,335.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 11,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $47,994.73. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 859,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,442.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 346,371 shares of company stock worth $1,285,119. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMWL. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Well by 27.6% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in American Well by 175.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in American Well during the first quarter worth $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in American Well by 49.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,590,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,000 after acquiring an additional 524,125 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in American Well by 9,832.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 148,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 146,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

