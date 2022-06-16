EQT (NYSE:EQT) Shares Down 5.9%

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $41.97 and last traded at $42.42. Approximately 83,039 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,620,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.07.

Several analysts have issued reports on EQT shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of EQT from $30.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.91.

The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.79 and its 200-day moving average is $30.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.18). During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. EQT’s payout ratio is presently -6.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the fourth quarter worth about $3,540,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 27,571 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,505,000. Finally, Lonestar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,453,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQT Company Profile (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

