Stem (NYSE:STEM) Trading Down 4.2%

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) traded down 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.74 and last traded at $6.77. 23,263 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,883,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.07.

STEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Stem from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

Get Stem alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

In other Stem news, CFO William John Bush sold 37,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $284,104.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,377. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Saul R. Laureles sold 5,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $42,053.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at $223,830.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,140 shares of company stock valued at $400,170.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Stem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Stem during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Stem by 2,688.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

Stem Company Profile (NYSE:STEM)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.