ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Trading Down 5%

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.52 and last traded at $6.52. Approximately 21,939 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,612,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.86.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $652.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.58.

ARMOUR Residential REIT ( NYSE:ARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 128.09% and a positive return on equity of 8.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.99%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -74.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,884,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,697 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 9.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,403,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,388,000 after acquiring an additional 911,850 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 18.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,871,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,922,000 after purchasing an additional 762,209 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,123,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,368 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,341,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,069,000 after buying an additional 455,550 shares in the last quarter. 51.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

