Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Shares Down 5.8%

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) was down 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 2.90 and last traded at 2.91. Approximately 32,326 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,148,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.09.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Nextdoor in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Nextdoor from $6.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nextdoor from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Nextdoor from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 7.60.

The company has a 50 day moving average of 3.88 and a 200-day moving average of 5.86.

Nextdoor ( NYSE:KIND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported -0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.14 by 0.05. The firm had revenue of 51.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 48.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Greylock 16 Gp Llc purchased 1,611,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of 3.55 per share, with a total value of 5,721,016.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,253,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately 18,649,442.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Sze bought 2,050,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of 3.13 per share, for a total transaction of 6,416,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,845,000 shares in the company, valued at 5,774,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,837,072 shares of company stock valued at $19,425,502. 41.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KIND. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nextdoor in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Nextdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nextdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $44,342,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Nextdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $1,213,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nextdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $316,000.

Nextdoor Company Profile (NYSE:KIND)

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

