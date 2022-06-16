Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Trading Down 4.7%

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.26 and last traded at $11.26. Approximately 802 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 854,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.81.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UDMY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Udemy in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Udemy from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Udemy from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Udemy from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Udemy from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Udemy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.39.

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.63 million. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industry Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,948,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Udemy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,908,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Udemy in the fourth quarter worth $1,481,000. Naspers Ltd. purchased a new position in Udemy in the fourth quarter worth $334,541,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Udemy in the fourth quarter worth $3,908,000. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

