CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Trading Down 5.1%

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.11 and last traded at $21.20. Approximately 2,913 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,196,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.33.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CARG. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CarGurus from $52.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.09.

The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.30.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $430.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.66 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $417,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 403,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,838,041.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 2,269 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $101,083.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 123,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,516,270.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,897 shares of company stock valued at $617,716 over the last quarter. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

