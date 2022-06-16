1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) fell 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.63 and last traded at $6.63. 8,630 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,964,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.94.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

1Life Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ONEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 21.62% and a negative net margin of 40.50%. The company had revenue of $254.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. 1Life Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 109.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in 1Life Healthcare by 125.4% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

