PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Stock Price Down 4%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) shares traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.00. 1,521 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,085,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.33.

PCT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on PureCycle Technologies from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.29. The company has a quick ratio of 19.10, a current ratio of 19.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

PureCycle Technologies ( NYSE:PCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David Warner Brenner sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $1,768,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in PureCycle Technologies by 61.1% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 29,193,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,546,000 after purchasing an additional 11,071,400 shares during the period. Atalan Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 148.2% during the 1st quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 2,392,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,570 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,637,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,290 shares during the period. Inherent Group LP bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $4,343,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in PureCycle Technologies by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,071,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,251,000 after purchasing an additional 500,663 shares during the last quarter. 40.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

