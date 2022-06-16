Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.51 and last traded at $2.52. 6,619 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,116,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.

Several analysts have recently commented on GENI shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.88.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $509.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day moving average of $5.29.

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $85.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.88 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 40.24% and a negative net margin of 212.81%. Genius Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.68) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GENI. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 479.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Genius Sports in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 42.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.