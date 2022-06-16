Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK – Get Rating) traded down 4.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $89.55 and last traded at $89.56. 7,079 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,868,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.37.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.16.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

