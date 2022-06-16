Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Trading 4.2% Higher

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.60 and last traded at $56.55. 731 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 532,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.29.

IPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.33.

The stock has a market cap of $790.99 million, a PE ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.22.

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.72. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 91.93% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $94.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intrepid Potash declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase $35.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Robert E. Baldridge sold 16,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $1,040,770.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew D. Preston sold 6,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total transaction of $397,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,929 shares in the company, valued at $642,803.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,175 shares of company stock valued at $3,238,015 in the last three months. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPI. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 92.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 46.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

