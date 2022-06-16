Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF) Short Interest Update

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 138,300 shares, a growth of 58.8% from the May 15th total of 87,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

OTCMKTS TISCF opened at $30.59 on Thursday. Taisei has a 1 year low of $27.16 and a 1 year high of $32.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.08.

Taisei Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction contracts, and real estate development businesses in Japan and internationally. The company constructs offices, commercial facilities, factories, schools, hospitals, tunnels, bridges, dams, railways, expressways, etc.; and engineers production facilities and warehouses in the fields of pharmaceuticals, food products, and logistics.

