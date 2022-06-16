Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF) Short Interest Update

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 138,300 shares, a growth of 58.8% from the May 15th total of 87,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
OTCMKTS TISCF opened at $30.59 on Thursday. Taisei has a 1 year low of $27.16 and a 1 year high of $32.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.08.
Taisei Company Profile (Get Rating)
