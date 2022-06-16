Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) rose 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $135.60 and last traded at $133.66. Approximately 2,087 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 749,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.70.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALNY. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $178.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 24th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.47.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.53.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.93) by ($0.07). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.46% and a negative return on equity of 137.44%. The company had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.71) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total transaction of $2,560,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 66,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,798,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 69.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,997,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,975,000 after buying an additional 295,092 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,781.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,999,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $979,687,000 after buying an additional 5,680,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

