Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,600 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the May 15th total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 414,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of STMH opened at $0.04 on Thursday. Stem has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.08.

Stem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stem Holdings, Inc operates as a vertically-integrated cannabis products and technology company. It engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and cannabis-infused products. The company's brands include TJ's Gardens, TravisxJames, and Yerba Buena flower and extracts; Cannavore edible confections; Doseology, a CBD mass-market brand; and delivery-as-a-service brands of Budee and Ganjarunner e-commerce platforms.

