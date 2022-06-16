Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,600 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the May 15th total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 414,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of STMH opened at $0.04 on Thursday. Stem has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.08.
Stem Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stem (STMH)
- Home Depot May Have Value In The Long Term:
- A Game-Changing Deal For Blink Charging
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.