Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Short Interest Update

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, an increase of 61.2% from the May 15th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Superior Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

Shares of SUPGF opened at $0.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average of $0.66. Superior Gold has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $0.94.

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine covering an area of 759 square kilometers (km²) located to the northeast of Perth, Western Australia; and holds a 80% interest in the Hermes open pit project that covers an area of approximately 217 km² located to the southwest of the Plutonic gold mine.

