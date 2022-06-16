Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in May

Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

TBLMY stock opened at $8.73 on Thursday. Tiger Brands has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $16.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.86.

Separately, Investec lowered shares of Tiger Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Tiger Brands Limited engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of consumer goods primarily in South Africa. The company offers baby care products under the Purity brand; bakeries under the Albany and Tinkies brands; and culinary fruit veg products under the Crosse & Blackwell, Benny, All Gold, Spray and Cook, Ice Cap, KOO, Colman's, Black Cat, Mrs H.S.

