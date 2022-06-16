Short Interest in Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Declines By 25.0%

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
TGEN stock opened at $1.33 on Thursday. Tecogen has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The firm has a market cap of $33.05 million, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average is $1.36.
Tecogen Company Profile (Get Rating)
