Short Interest in Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Declines By 25.0%

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TGEN stock opened at $1.33 on Thursday. Tecogen has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The firm has a market cap of $33.05 million, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average is $1.36.

Tecogen Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and maintains industrial and commercial cogeneration systems for residential, commercial, recreational, and industrial use in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Products, Services, and Energy Production. The company offers InVerde e+ and TecoPower, a cogeneration product that supplies electricity and hot water; TECOCHILL air-conditioning and refrigeration chillers; Tecofrost gas engine-driven refrigeration compressors; and water heaters under the Ilios brand name, as well as emissions control technology under the Ultera brand name.

