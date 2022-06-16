Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Shares Up 3.9%

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.60 and last traded at $26.60. 47 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 197,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.59.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NMM. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Navios Maritime Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Navios Maritime Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $794.79 million, a PE ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.40.

Navios Maritime Partners ( NYSE:NMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The shipping company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.06 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $236.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.48 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 52.58%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.18%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NMM. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,537 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 147.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. 16.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as provides its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

