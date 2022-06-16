Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TERRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TERRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,366,300 shares, a growth of 59.7% from the May 15th total of 3,359,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 53,663.0 days.

TERRF stock opened at $8.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.00. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $9.12.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TERRF. Citigroup lowered Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. The company operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. It is involved in the planning, development, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

