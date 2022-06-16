Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Up 4.4%

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.08 and last traded at $21.92. 819 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,517,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WB. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Weibo from $56.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. CLSA reduced their target price on shares of Weibo from $45.00 to $42.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Weibo from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Weibo in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $27.80 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weibo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Get Weibo alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The information services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $484.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.58 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Weibo Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 4th quarter worth about $143,502,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Weibo by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,059,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Weibo by 10,637.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,207,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,883 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Weibo by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,979,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $309,179,000 after buying an additional 2,029,507 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Weibo by 68.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,692,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,996,000 after buying an additional 1,091,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

About Weibo (NASDAQ:WB)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.