Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Up 4.4%

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.08 and last traded at $21.92. 819 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,517,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on WB. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Weibo from $56.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. CLSA reduced their target price on shares of Weibo from $45.00 to $42.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Weibo from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Weibo in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $27.80 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weibo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.
The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 4th quarter worth about $143,502,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Weibo by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,059,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Weibo by 10,637.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,207,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,883 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Weibo by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,979,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $309,179,000 after buying an additional 2,029,507 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Weibo by 68.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,692,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,996,000 after buying an additional 1,091,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.
About Weibo (NASDAQ:WB)
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
