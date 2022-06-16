StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Short Interest Up 49.2% in May

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 335,300 shares, an increase of 49.2% from the May 15th total of 224,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.0 days.

SVAUF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of StorageVault Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

Shares of StorageVault Canada stock opened at $4.88 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.14. StorageVault Canada has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $5.89.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0028 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from StorageVault Canada’s previous dividend of $0.00.

About StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

