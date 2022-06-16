Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Trading 4.3% Higher

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Get Rating) traded up 4.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $133.33 and last traded at $133.33. 9,298 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,868,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.84.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.46. The company has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a PE ratio of -9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $7.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $4.01. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 17.78% and a positive return on equity of 341.83%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile (NYSE:LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

