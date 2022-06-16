360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Stock Price Up 5.1%

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.22 and last traded at $16.20. 1,437 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,110,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.41.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $26.78 to $25.39 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60.

360 DigiTech ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $7.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.29 by $0.39. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 32.31% and a return on equity of 38.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its position in 360 DigiTech by 20.6% in the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 10,956,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,646 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,975,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,579,000 after purchasing an additional 126,007 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,116,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,355,000 after purchasing an additional 299,331 shares in the last quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd grew its stake in 360 DigiTech by 16.2% during the first quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd now owns 3,901,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,051,000 after acquiring an additional 543,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in 360 DigiTech by 19.8% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,722,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,904,000 after acquiring an additional 449,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

