Short Interest in Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Decreases By 25.0%

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Turmalina Metals stock opened at $0.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.38. Turmalina Metals has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $0.80.

Turmalina Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in South America. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the San Francisco project covering 34,651 hectares located in San Juan Province, Argentina.

