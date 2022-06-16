Short Interest in Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Decreases By 25.0%

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Turmalina Metals stock opened at $0.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.38. Turmalina Metals has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $0.80.
Turmalina Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
