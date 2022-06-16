Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) were up 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.04 and last traded at $8.96. Approximately 1,158 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 159,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.63.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on Sculptor Capital Management from $33.50 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Sculptor Capital Management ( NYSE:SCU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $90.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -54.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth $15,123,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,019,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,756,000 after buying an additional 586,627 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 1,534.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 554,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,841,000 after buying an additional 520,693 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,194,000 after purchasing an additional 204,422 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at $3,738,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.28% of the company’s stock.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile (NYSE:SCU)

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

