Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 58,350 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 147,970 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 58,350 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $100,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SIVB. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1,556.2% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 151,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,981,000 after acquiring an additional 142,668 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,283,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,548,646,000 after acquiring an additional 84,422 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,912,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,975,411,000 after acquiring an additional 76,769 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 619,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,663,000 after acquiring an additional 69,274 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $45,331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total value of $26,239.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,931.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total transaction of $252,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,147,145.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,840 shares of company stock worth $919,852. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SIVB shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group from $723.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $702.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group from $674.00 to $554.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $704.53.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $419.04 on Thursday. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $399.61 and a 52 week high of $763.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $480.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $575.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.80.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $2.55. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 35.05 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

