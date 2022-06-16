Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Given New $330.00 Price Target at Cowen

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cowen from $375.00 to $330.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Accenture from $378.00 to $340.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Accenture from $375.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $379.11.

Get Accenture alerts:

NYSE:ACN opened at $281.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $178.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture has a 52-week low of $268.17 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.20.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,269,352.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.