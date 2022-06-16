V Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP)

V Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC owned 1.26% of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KBWP. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 43,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 235.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares during the period. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,233,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

KBWP stock opened at $79.59 on Thursday. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 1 year low of $73.75 and a 1 year high of $88.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.10.

