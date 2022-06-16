V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 712 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

V Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1,035.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 131.6% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total value of $244,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total value of $251,972.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,822.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,309 shares of company stock worth $6,072,601 in the last quarter. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZM shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $163.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lowered Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $157.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.42.

ZM stock opened at $112.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of -0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.81 and a 200-day moving average of $133.59. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.03 and a 12-month high of $406.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Profile (Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.